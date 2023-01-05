Journalist Lucarelli blurts out about Madame: “Enough supercazzole, you used a fake green pass”

Wild Lucarelli increases the dose on the story that has involved some personalities from the world of entertainment and sport in having used fake green passes. In particular, the journalist accuses the singer Madame for not having clarified whether she used the fake green certificationan aspect for which she is being investigated by the Vicenza prosecutor’s office.

Someone explain to Madame that we don’t care about her supercazzola on vaccine fears. The problem is whether or not she has exhibited a false green pass and on several occasions, because of this she is accused. End. https://t.co/VFxu1UhQV0 — Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) January 4, 2023

Wild Lucarelli attacks Madame on Twitter: “Someone explain to Madame that we don’t care about her supercazzola on vaccine fears. The problem is whether or not she has exhibited a false green pass and on several occasions, because she is accused of this”.

Madame will participate in the edition, almost upon us, of the Italian Song Festival San Remo and just yesterday (January 4), via Instagram she made it known that she was not vaccinated and that she changed her mind about it.

Selvaggia Lucarelli is also very critical of admission: “To have never had any mandatory vaccine and, coincidentally, to have decided to get vaccinated just a moment before discovering that she was being investigated (and therefore to have started doing it a moment after the notification). It was better to keep silent” , so tweeted the journalist of ‘Tomorrow’.

Subscribe to the newsletter

