In the latest episode of her successful podcast Il sottosopra, Selvaggia Lucarelli analyzes the Maneskin phenomenon. “What’s happening to the Maneskins?” asks the journalist. Damiano, Victoria, Ethan and Thomas have been achieving resounding success even abroad for some time now, regarding which the reporter expressed some perplexity: “I’ve been wondering this for a while after having loved them… What is left sincere in the Maneskin ? The feeling is that they grew up too fast and that at a certain point their growth became that of geese destined for foie gras: no longer free to eat whatever they want, but artificially stuffed, with a cannula inserted down their throats to fatten faster and end up being sold at a high price on our tables”.

Little spontaneity, therefore, despite an undeniable international clamor. They are currently number one with Rush! and are returning from an overseas performance on Jimmy Fallon’s famous Tonight Show, waiting for a world tour with record numbers. “The bar of too much, which is not – attention – that of excesses, has begun to rise at sea level”, continued Lucarelli.

Then he added: “Their idea of ​​rock, of transgression, hasn’t become an aesthetic fact, that would have been fine, but a didactic, almost pedantic fact: tongues, nipples, men with smudged eyeliner, guitars splits, the nude photos, the bondage style, the leather, him in a thong, the fluid kisses, everything seen and seen again, hackneyed… All accompanied, however, by interviews with altar boys, very boring interviews from the series ‘We don’t drink, we don’t do drugs, fuck Putin’, little hearts to his girlfriend and here and there tragically sugary Coraline songs that sound like the 2000s version of Alessandro Canino’s Brutta. Because they are transgressive, but mum must like them too”.

The journalist also reveals some background on the rumors about a possible tense relationship between the frontman Damiano David and the bassist Victoria De Angelis: “You find yourself thinking, in full adolescent regression, that more than Victoria wrapped up in her unsuitable Gucci tartan suit I’d like to know what’s wrong between her and Damiano. Yes, because even though the band and its management do everything possible to make us believe that it’s not just the outfit that amalgamates them, the rumors of a creaky relationship between Victoria, who is the soul of the group, and Damiano, who group is the face, they have been chasing each other for a while”.

“Her absence from Damiano’s recent birthday gives more concreteness to the indiscretion that tells of the poor feeling between Victoria and his fiancée Giorgia Soleri. Indiscretion present in many articles never denied by the protagonists. There are photos of Berlusconi in the company of some communist, but there is no photo of Victoria with Giorgia Soleri together, so something will mean “, added the reporter.

“All wonderful, let me be clear, a dream, but slowly all this food shot into the stomach has begun to make those who look at them stomach more than themselves, perhaps. I who loved them and many people who loved them, of my acquaintance, we found ourselves in agreement in saying ‘Ok, stop for a moment, breathe, get off the carousel for a couple of days and think a little more about the music than the outfits, you’ll see that if this happens you’ll come back cooler than before’. But no.”