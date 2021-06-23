Following the words of the Vatican, which lashed out against the approval of the Zan DDL, Selvaggia Lucarelli also wanted to have her say but, in doing so, the woman returned to attack Fedez and his recent statements.

Wild Lucarelli continues to comment on his social topics of actuality and of public interest. In fact, it could have been his comment on the words of the Church About the DDL Zan, who said he feared that “some current content of the legislative proposal under examination in the Senate reduce the freedom guaranteed to Catholic church”.

There Journalist, however, it was more than anything else focused on the words of Fedez related to the matter. Second Wild, in fact, the rapper would again comment the question in banal way.

Selvaggia Lucarelli: tough against the words of Fedez

In a long post published in these hours on his profile Wild Lucarelli has “ridiculed” the recent statements by Fedez on the words of the Vatican relating to DDL Zan.

“In summary: the Vatican which has an estimated debt of 5 billion euros on real estate taxes never paid since 2005 to date for structures for purposes COMMERCIAL he says to Italy “look that with the DDL Zan you are violating the #Agreed”.

has indeed tweeted a few hours ago the husband of the Ferragni but, according to the Lucarelli, the question raised by the singer has little to do with the interference of the Church.

“Say“ think about to pay taxes!”As an argument to counter is an argument fool is misleading. In its own way, this is it coherent”.

explained the woman, emphasizing that that of taxes it’s not there main question and that bother with this argument to argue about the ddl Zan is “pure demagogy“.

The woman, however, certainly disagrees with the imposition of the Church, which he accused of having his own “fear” than his followers more homophobic or with ideas conservative are prosecuted legally.

Wild, in fact, he invited the Vatican to “stay on your own place”, emphasizing how to be in danger it’s not there freedom of hers “Activists” but that of many citizens that they will finally be able live happily.

“Go ahead and distribute plastic fetuses at conferences on traditional families, to consider homosexuals gods sinners, to give your sermons dusty from the altar. As always, history runs more rapid of you”.

added the Journalist, adding that try to counter the DDL Zan it only risks driving the new generations away from Church.

“That’s right there Church does not understand the power who becomes an opponent martyr it almost makes me smile, since it is precisely to the martyrs Church owes much of the success of its brand “.

has concluded then.