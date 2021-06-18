On his very popular social account Selvaggia Lucarelli in these hours has attacked those who continue to open fundraisers for the most disparate causes, without giving explanations (or guarantees) to those who pay their money. The woman, in particular, pointed the finger at Elonoire Ferruzzi.

Elenoire Ferruzzi it’s a note trans icon who has always fought for the rights of the world LGBTQ +. The woman, who boasts approx 70 thousand followers on social media, it has become famous even for some irreverent catchphrases, the most famous of which is his quote “Carpisa is evil!”.

The artist, who was also supposed to enter the GF Vip, was recently hospitalized for Covid and spent many months in the hospital. It recently announced to feel better but, to recover from the situation, opened a large fundraiser on “GoFundMe”.

Actually the Ferruzzi he thanked his parents friends for opening the collection and it would not have been her, therefore, to ask for the money. THE 50 thousand euros requested, however, they did turn up one’s nose to many and, among them, there is Wild Lucarelli, that has always pointed the finger at those who give life to these “requests for money for anything “.

Selvaggia Lucarelli: “Did you raise funds? Don’t bite! “

Some hours ago Wild Lucarelli he published on his own social a appeal for his followers.

“This fundraising story for everything has achieved indecent levels“,

in fact he wrote the Journalist, inviting everyone to “Don’t bite”. Selvaggia then posted a series of messages that they are arrived from his followers where you point your finger at Elenoire Ferruzzi which, after being long hospitalized for Covid, he asked 50 thousand euros to “recover”.

To do turn up one’s nose is the fact that the woman he always said he was very rich and, even, on more than one occasion he pointed out of to work for pleasure, and not for need. How come, then, the showgirl is harvesting this figure?

The icon LGBTQ +moreover, in the past it has often proved itself skeptical About the Covid and, therefore, so many people now do not have all this desire to help her. In short, according to the Lucarelli there are so many things that don’t add up.

Elenoire will respond by explaining the situation or will let the waters get you calm by themselves?