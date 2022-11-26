Selvaggia Lucarelli talks about her 2022, takes stock of her private life and her experience at Ballando con Le Stelle. “It was a difficult year, in which many unfortunate events were concentrated in the short term”. A few days ago the journalist had to say goodbye to her mother. But the year that is drawing to a close, for the Dancing with the Stars juror, has been marked by many other negative events. “I didn’t always feel protected by the programme”.

“I don’t shy away from pain, I accept defeats, but 2022 had a certain amount of fury. Not being able to protect my mother from Covid I feel like a defeat. Not turning in a job on time too. Not having understood what disease my dog ​​had until the end ditto. Then of course, bad luck played her part ”, she told Davide Maggio.

Lucarelli also returned to the controversy that arose due to her presence on the show, a few hours after the death of her mother Nadia Agen (79 years old). The journalist does not say that she does not feel like a cold person, on the contrary she invites her not to confuse “strength with weakness”. And speaking of social networks and, in particular, of those who choose to share their private life with the world, she says that what disturbs her is not “the sharing of private life” in itself, but the way it is done.

In this regard, the columnist has once again expressed his disappointment at “the life of the children laid bare day by day, their privacy, because their privacy is not ours”. And here the speech seemed to be a reference to Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, with whom he has already had the opportunity to argue. A sensation also strengthened by another statement: “I see medical bulletins alternating with adv (advertising ed), pure self-centeredness masked as sharing pain, dramas not yet chewed that turn into life lessons to be imparted to followers”.

“Shit, take some time – he added – especially if you hide your self-centeredness behind the magic phrase ‘I talk about it to help others’. Help yourself first, she elaborates. Then, perhaps, you can help someone”, Lucarelli said again, explaining that the difference between her and Chiara Ferragni is “the same as between a macadamia nut and a pendulum clock”.

Then, going into the merits of the program and the clashes that the journalist has had over the years (the last one with Iva Zanicchi), Selvaggia Lucarelli drops a bombshell: she has not always felt protected by the Rai 1 show. assumption – he explains – Dancing protects Dancing first of all, and this is also understandable given that its survival depends on it”. In short, “I had comparisons and even discussions. For me it’s never the episode itself that’s the problem because I don’t think Milly or the writers can have control over everything, things happen. It’s sometimes their way of (not) repairing that hurts me”