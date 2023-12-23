Selvaggia Lucarelli as she had never seen before, the young shot appears. She looks at how she has changed. PHOTO

Born in 1974, originally from Civitavecchia, she took her first steps approaching the theatre, where she held the role of actress and author. But it was her blog”Wild Room” to consecrate her as a journalist, allowing her to obtain important collaborations with publications such as The weather, Free And Max. It didn't take long to understand that Lucarelli had all it takes to make it on the small screen too, where she tried her hand at the role of commentator for the Island of the Famous.

Today his permanent presence in the Saturday evening program hosted by Milly Carlucci it seems indispensable, so much so that the presenter herself kept us close even when the rumors spoke of a farewell. Equipped with an all-Italian charm, the speaker is often admired for a highly studied look on TV. But in a photo of her published on her Instagram stories from a few years ago she showed herself as a young girl. And she was beautiful.

