Selvaggia Lucarelli and the taxi driver’s pos in Bari that doesn’t work

Selvaggia Lucarelli argues with a taxi driver on the Bari seafront about paying for the ride and resumes the episode with a video which he then publishes on social networks.

The driver complains about the lack of internet line required for payment by card. The journalist – in Puglia for the presentation of the book written ‘4 hands’ with her partner Lorenzo Biagiarelli – does not want to use cash.

“Bari. I take a taxi to go from the hotel to the seafront, the distance is short but it’s too hot to walk. I arrive. It’s 7 euros and 50. I haven’t even taken my wallet out of my bag and the taxi driver says to me: “if he gives me 2 euros and 50 coins, he’ll do me a favor” – writes Selvaggia Lucarelli on social networks – I already understand that he is asking me to pay in cash in a not too subliminal way. To which I give him the card. As expected, he gets annoyed and opens the dashboard with annoyance, he says: eh, now I have to see if the pos works for me. The discussion that you can see follows, with him who, in order not to make me pay by card, lets me get off without making me pay, saying “today is friiiiiii”. What an embarrassing category, unworthily protected by the government”.

READ ALSO

Chiara Basso, the sexy side of the transfer market. Here is the heir of Diletta Leotta

Diletta Leotta, “volcanic” side B and explosive bikinis from above. Show

Subscribe to the newsletter

