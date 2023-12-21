Selvaggia Lucarelli and the Ferragnez charity

Selvaggia Lucarelli, the first to talk about the Balocco case, which cost Chiara Ferragni a fine from the Antitrust, talks about the Ferragnez and their way of giving to charity.

Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, the journalist claims that the Ferragnez “buy reputation for the camera.” And regarding Fedez's attacks you declare: “Do you call me a non-journalist? I thank him because he always told him all kinds of things. So by calling me that he wants to ennoble me. After all, he's not a singer, but that doesn't mean I think it's an insult.”

According to Selvaggia Lucarelli, the couple's mechanism “is part of their set of privileges. If you don't have money you have to earn your reputation. If you have a lot of money, however, you can also buy your reputation. With bank transfers to the camera you can replace civil commitment, the sweat of battles, real activism.”

The journalist then analyzes the two's responses to criticism: “She defends herself, he attacks. Ferragni has chosen the path of victimhood, which is his signature. Fedez seems ramshackle to me, more inclined towards aggression. In general it seems to me that they are also poorly advised.”

No communication errors according to the reporter: “On the contrary, the communication was scientific. The words were carefully chosen to create that type of confusion in those who purchased the products.”

Regarding Meloni's words against the influencer, according to Selvaggia Lucarelli, the prime minister intercepted a widespread mood because, in public opinion, in her opinion “there is intolerance towards this continuous ostentation – of rich people's houses and clothing worth thousands of euros – flaunted with an arrogance that denotes a lack of empathy towards others”.

The one between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni, according to the journalist, was “a meeting of souls and egos and it seems to me that there is not one of the two who occasionally makes the other take a step back. They are both launched into a wild race without ever looking back and wondering if they did something wrong.”