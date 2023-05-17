Selvaggia Lucarelli and the vitriolic comment on Harry and Meghan’s accident

The incident touched by Harry and Meghan to escape the paparazzi would be just a coup de theater to get people talking about the couple: according to Selvaggia Lucarelli who accuses the dukes of Sussex of having at least exaggerated what would have happened on the evening of Tuesday 16 May in New York.

The journalist spoke about the story in a series of stories posted on hers profile Instagram. She first reposted her story of May 7 in which, publishing the photo of Kate Middleton at the coronation of King Charles III, she wrote: “Meghan who is thinking about how to take the scene back after seeing these sparkling photos. How much are we betting on an imminent coup de theater?”.

Selvaggia Lucarelli, then, in addition to wondering about the meaning of the “almost catastrophic” accident as declared by Harry and Meghan’s spokesman, asked: “Why on earth should a couple who have been together for years, married with children, flee by car from paparazzi?”.

“Why should there be a chase? Are there paparazzi? It’s stic ** i. Or at best what balls. But you certainly don’t start leaving someone behind your back”.

The reflection of Selvaggia Lucarelli then continued: “But it is possible that these two whine from morning to night because they would like to live like normal people, far from the spotlight and morbid attention, and then are always in front of the cameras, followed by spokespersons who pass to the newspapers, paid to make books and TV series about their private life, eager for flash and fame?”.

“How to ruin the party at Buckingham Palace – writes the journalist – after the coronation and the attention on William, Kate, Carlo and the others? How to bring attention back to oneself, a victim of the racist and ruthless corona? But of course. Unearthing Diana’s skeleton. And who knows, now someone will say that they want to kill her and him too ”.

Selvaggia Lucarelli’s analysis concludes with a video of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez while they are filmed by the paparazzi in which she writes: “But then they weren’t even the only famous couple in the world with the paparazzi among the co ** ions. What a complaint those two holy madonnas”.