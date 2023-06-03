Selvaggia Lucarelli and fundraising for Giulia Tramontano

The friends and colleagues of Chiara Tramontano, the sister of Giulia, the 29-year-old in her seventh month of pregnancy killed by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello, have decided to launch a fundraiser to support the victims of feminicide: a choice that was also commented on by Selvaggia Lucarelli, who has already dealt with donations in the past, often unmasking real scams.

“Thanks to my friends, colleagues of the Italian Institute of Technology for organizing this fundraiser in support of victims of femicide, missing women and in memory of my beautiful and irreplaceable older sister Giulia” wrote Chiara Tramontano on her profile Instagram.

The fundraiser, as mentioned, was commented by Selvaggia Lucarelli, who wrote on social media: “I’m sorry to have to say the same thing again this time, but I don’t understand what a fundraiser has to do with the tragic death of a girl . I don’t understand why the family should be helped financially without it being known if she is having real difficulties (from the sister’s profile it would not be obvious). I don’t understand why opening a fundraiser full of conditionals, vague expressions such as ‘possible costs’, ‘partially donated’. We really need to stop this story of believing that tragedies can be repaired with money”.

“Now obviously the usual pattern will repeat itself: the sister, who is promoting the fundraiser, will respond piqued and, as part of the tragedy, for many she will be right regardless. It is on this ‘regardless’ that we have to work. The emotional wave should not automatically translate into fundraising except in exceptional cases where money represents the element of reparation for a wrong or a problem. Here money has nothing to do with it” added the journalist.

Subsequently, Selvaggia Lucarelli returned to the subject by writing: “The family should explain what its economic needs are because this collection promoted by the victim’s sister is in very bad taste”.

Analyzing Chiara Tramontano’s Instagram page, therefore, the reporter comments: “I see travels to Lapland, Greece, Zanzibar posted by her, it doesn’t seem like a family in a situation of poverty. And I add: why should the families of victims known to the news receive financial aid?”.