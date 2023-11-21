Selvaggia Lucarelli and Alessandro Sallusti, clash at It’s always Cartabianca. In Bianca Berlinguer’s broadcast on Rete 4 we talk about the murder of Giulia Cecchettin, killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta. Sallusti refers to data according to which in other countries the number of feminicides is higher than the crimes recorded in Italy. Lucarelli intervenes to clarify and the temperature rises. “The teacher spoke… You make me laugh, the teacher with the blue pen”, says Sallusti.

“A sociological reading as a second grader… Why are you laughing? This attitude of condescension already leads to a type of patriarchal society in which women must be put back in their place”, urges Lucarelli. “If he says bullshit…”, replies Sallusti. The back and forth continues: “Sallusti was sent to trial because he said I was an expert in sluttiness…”, says the journalist. “I was acquitted by the journalists’ association”, echoes Sallusti.

“It is not true that in Northern European countries there are more feminicides than in Italy. We must talk about Baltic countries and not Northern Europe, in those countries there is alcohol abuse which is a facilitator of violence. Patriarchy does not it is measured only by the number of feminicides. The discussion includes equal pay, equality between the sexes”, says Lucarelli, managing to complete the reasoning.

Shortly after, new round. “There are several women who have sued you because you mocked them and they felt offended,” says Sallusti. The reply is peremptory: “I have a clean criminal record, you don’t”.