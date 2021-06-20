It was 2017 when Alba Parietti participated in the famous RAI 1 program, Dancing with the Stars. The showgirl, on that occasion, had to deal with the jury of the program who, as we know, has never been magnanimous with any competitor. In particular, at the time, it was Selvaggia Lucarelli to have a heated confrontation with Francesco Oppini’s mother.

The two fought quite heavily, so much so that on social networks the GIFs of Selvaggia Lucarelli “I almost want to sue you! ” they quickly went viral and they did laughing web users. However, the lawsuits, in the end, really flew by.

Defense from lawyer Lorenzo Puglisi, Selvaggia Lucarelli presented itself in court against the bitter enemy, Alba Parietti, representing instead from Gian Filippo Schiaffino.

The latter, after the hearing, decided to stop and talk to journalists explaining that, if it were for her, the story was would end in 2017 with a mutual apology:

I’ve never sued anyone in my life, I’ve never entered a courtroom. I was bothered by what he mystified. This story has been seen throughout Italy and she tells it in a different way. I would like to remind you that she made the lawsuit and I had to go after her, as far as I’m concerned this story could have been closed years ago. Indeed for me it had never begun. Heavy things have been said, that I am old, finished and that I have never worked. These are not points of view, but they are profound offenses. Any human being would be hurt by those sentences.

But the clash between the two is not limited to words, Lucarelli has in fact asked for a maxi compensation that Oppini’s mother is not willing to pay: