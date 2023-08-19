Luca Bizzarri and Selvaggia Lucarelli clashed on social media. It all started with a post by the actor on Twitter where he ironically commented on an initiative dedicated to a famous film series: “Sexism and gender stereotypes in the Amici Miei trilogy”. The comedian re-proposed the twitter on his official social profile and added: “I don’t know if it’s true, but if it were, the title would be:” Because he will rule for 300 years “”, referring to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The tweet did not escape Selvaggia Lucarelli who spoke on the subject. “Therefore, according to him, changes in society also in cinema and art cannot be analyzed from a cultural and sociological point of view”. Then he continued: “We cannot discuss the stereotypes of a work while acknowledging the value of the work. And whoever does it – perhaps a scholar within a university – is laughed at. Or worse, he should be singled out as the one who makes you want to vote on the right ”. Selvaggia Lucarelli then added: “Perhaps Bizzarri should stop looking for those who help the fascis in the world of culture and look for the fascism that is in him. Who knows, maybe you won’t find him, finally ”.

Hence Luca Bizzarri’s answer: “The fact is that that film is really based on sexism and gender stereotypes”. That’s why it’s funny, that’s the figure, there’s not much to analyze. If, on the other hand, today you hadn’t called anyone a bundle yet and you had a bundle left over, that’s fine too. Maybe next time write to me on whatsapp, that I am a reserved Genoese, I am embarrassed by those who yell in the courtyard to be heard by the lady on the third floor”. Finally Lucarelli’s rejoinder: “Don’t worry, Luca. It’s not like I’m bashing you. You’ve been doing everything yourself for a long time. With people like you they will rule another 300 years. (cit.)”.