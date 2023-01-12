Selvaggia Lucarelli against Chiara Ferragni: “Cachet of Sanremo to charity? It aims to polish its reputation”

“Punctual like every move aimed at polishing his reputation”. Selvaggia Lucarelli returns to attack Chiara Ferragni, after her announcement that she will donate her cachet to charity for her participation in the Sanremo Festival.

“As I had widely anticipated, the move would have been not to respond to his fake charity deriving from pandoro sales but to invent a nice donation to publicly flaunt”, wrote Selvaggia in his Instagram stories, in which he reconnected to the controversy over pandoro sold with the brand of the influencer.

At the time, the accusation was that of having disguised a mere marketing operation behind a charity initiative. Now, according to the journalist, the intention is only to “polish her reputation”. “Naturally, a choice not made in silence, but announced in a special press conference”, she added. “For the record, the cachet of Sanremo is quick for her. And also this time ‘but she’s good’ ”.

Selvaggia then shared the screenshot of an article in which some gossip from behind the scenes of Sanremo is reported. According to Davide Maggio’s blog, Chiara is already acting like a “capricious diva” and she doesn’t want to pose with the other female protagonists. “For her, only solo shots. For the ‘Girls supporting girls but not co-host’ series,” she reports the piece.