Two start-up founders in the Black Forest distill a spirit from imported agave molasses that is similar to Mexican tequila or mezcal – but is supposed to be independent.

If the agave schnapps comes from the Black Forest: “Selva Negra”, meaning black jungle, is what the drink is called. Image: Selva Negra

Was not everything exists. We have become accustomed to gin and vermouth from the Black Forest, especially since both come onto the market in a quality that is in no way inferior to that from traditional gin and vermouth regions. But agave schnapps? So what we know as tequila or mezcal? That's quite a surprise.

“Selva Negra” is the name of the drink and is promoted as an agave spirit by the two start-up founders Laurin Lehmann and Sebastian Dresel, who have teamed up with the young master distiller Florian Faude from Bötzingen am Kaiserstuhl. The names tequila and mezcal are taboo, so only agave spirits that are bottled in Mexico can be mentioned. And that's why the “Selva Negra”, the “black jungle”, should be an independent product and not a copy of the Mexican original.