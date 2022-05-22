It took quite some effort to get to speak to Selma Omari (27). After a number of cancellations and requests to change the time of the appointment, the influencer and artist appears delighted on the screen this Monday morning. A video call, because Omari is still in Dubai at the time. A few weeks earlier, she flew to the Netherlands for the online premiere of Omari: Geen gezeik, but before and after she stayed in the city that is popular among influencers. To celebrate a holiday, but also to escape all the reactions she would get to the documentary.