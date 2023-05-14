columnThe Netherlands wants to get rid of its long-term unemployed. However, initiatives often backfire. Anne-Marije Buckens (34) has had a company for over ten years with which she helps people over 50 find work. This week she spoke to some long-term unemployed people like Selma. She prefers to stay on welfare rather than having to apply for it again.
Anne Marie Buckens
Latest update:
5/14/23, 3:30 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Selma #longterm #unemployed #social #assistance #apply
Leave a Reply