If successful, Sony’s next-gen console would surpass the historic marks of the first PlayStation and PS2.

If something has characterized the first months of PS5 on the market, it is the news about its shortage of units in stores. But since Sony They are convinced that this situation will go down in history at some point, allowing them to reach the best numbers for PlayStation in all its history. Thus, the CEO of the company plans to sell 22.6 million consoles per year once there is stock.

Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of the Japanese multinational, commented on this sales target during the last shareholders talk. “We would like to accelerate the supply of the PlayStation 5, which is still in short supply, and achieve annual sales of more than 22.6 million units”, thus breaking the record for Sony consoles dating from 1998, when the first PlayStation achieved that. historic brand. Those words join others from Jim Ryan shared in May, in which he stated that the next fiscal year would be the most successful of the more than 20 years of history of the firm.

To put the reader in a position, PS4 had a demand of 20 million consoles in 2016, its best year, while PlayStation 2 reached 22 million in 2002.

45 million PS5s in two and a half years

The statement was pickup by the local media Jiji, and transcribed into English by a ResetEra user, and also exposes the manufacturer’s idea of ​​placing on the market over 45 million PS5 once two and a half years have passed since its launch.

PS5 broke launch records in various marketsAt the moment everything seems to indicate that PS5 is on the right track to break such records. In fact, it signed in the United Kingdom the best launch month for a console, news that is repeated in other important markets such as France, not so in Japan where the system does not seem to finish taking off, having forced PlayStation to reaffirm its commitment to it. domestic market on more than one occasion.

Be that as it may, the most important thing now in continuing to strengthen the supply chain and that the queues to get a PS5 become history. On the other hand, a few weeks ago Sony stated that PlayStation 5 would be profitable as of this June.

More about: PS5, PlayStation 5 and Sony.