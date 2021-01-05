new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today inaugurated the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline through video conferencing. The Governor and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala were also present in this program along with the Union Petroleum Minister. PM Modi says that if everyone works together by giving priority to development, then no goal is difficult.

PM Modi said, there were many problems in this project, but this pipeline was completed with the cooperation of our workers, engineers, farmers and state governments. It is a pipeline to say, but it is going to have a huge role in accelerating the development of both the states.

Today more than 72 lakh households have gas pipeline in their kitchen

In his address PM Modi said, till 2014 there were only 25 lakh PNG connections in our country. Today, gas is reaching the pipeline of kitchens of more than 72 lakh houses in the country. He further said, ’21 lakh new people will be able to take advantage of the PNG service from the Kochi-Mangalore pipeline. We all know what was the situation of LPG coverage in India for a long time. As of 2014, where 14 million LPG connections were in the country, in the last 6 years, more new connections have been given.

PM Modi further said that through the scheme like Ujjwala scheme, cooking gas has reached the homes of more than 8 crore families in the country. Also, the infrastructure related to LPG has also strengthened in the country. The sector associated with electric mobility, the infrastructure involved in it, is also being given a lot of encouragement. Every countryman should get cheap, adequate and pollution-free fuel, get electricity, for this, our government is working with full commitment.

read this also-

Construction of new parliament building gets approval from Supreme Court, 2: 1 majority decided

Bird flu havoc after Corona, Alert in Himachal, Rajasthan-Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh, Section-144 implemented in Jhalawar