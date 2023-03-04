Wearing striking gold sunglasses, a blue T-shirt with the Leche Pascual logo, and pristine pale green sneakers, Paula da Costa walks into a cantina (a grocery store) at the foot of the road in Viana, a municipality in Luanda province. (Angolan). It’s early, but outside the thermometer is already heading for 30 degrees. “I am responsible for a team of 11 people,” she reviews, placing products on the shelves. “Last year we broke all sales records, Pascual Milk is the best”, she smiles.

A quarter of a century ago, the Spanish group set foot in Angola for the first time, which was then experiencing the last years of a devastating civil war. That conflict left a bloody legacy of almost a million deaths and a territory in ruins, governed by the family oligarchy of Eduardo dos Santos, who remained in power until 2017. With everything against it, the Spanish dairy company, then chaired by Tomás Pascual Sanz saw many possibilities in the expansion to Africa. Not only in Angola: Sao Tome and Principe, Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea, Chad, Mozambique or Guinea-Conakry became commercial targets.

Already with Pascual Gómez-Cuétara, its current president and son of the founder, the company’s fixation to grow in the international market, in which they have suffered certain ups and downs, continues to focus the brand’s plans. But now it is different. The company has been working on a stronger international structure at a low cost for some time, leveraging strong local partners and, from now on, manufacturing in the South African country. A place where there are hardly any cows, but there is milk.

His commercial work of the past has not fallen on deaf ears. Pascual Milk is one of the few brands that come to mind when Angolans are asked about yogurt, a product highly valued for its high sugar, fat and protein content in a country with a lot of oil but very little agricultural industry. or cattle. In supermarkets, each unit is sold for about 450 kwanzas, which in exchange is about 80 euro cents. Dairy desserts are expensive in a territory where half the population earns less than two dollars a day. But they are also highly valued for their high nutritional value, says Pedro Bouza, director of International Business Development for the group. “Here, great importance is attached to food safety, to the trust of brands, and yogurt and milk are highly appreciated. They are products that many adults have not consumed in their childhood and now they begin to give them to their children.

Since December, and hand in hand with Refriango, the local company that leads the beverage market (with 50 brands in its catalogue, is a Coca-Cola bottler and makes Tigra, one of the most important beers in the country), Pascual has started to package milk from powdered food that they import from other countries and convert in Luanda, in the modern facilities of their partner. Diogo Caldas, CEO of the Luanda company that has been linked to Pascual, has great confidence in the future after his business link: “We have the industrial and distribution part, and they have the know-how of its dairy products and brands. Like us, they are a family business, our values ​​are very aligned”.

He says that they started with the simplest, UHT milk, in its whole, semi-skimmed and skimmed versions and will soon launch 14 references of powdered milk. Then come the condensed milk or butter. “We started where there were more opportunities. Angola is a country with good growth prospects, and now there is stability to make it self-sufficient”, the manager adds. With this agreement, production costs fall by half compared to the same product imported by ship.

rising sales

In Luanda, where EL PAÍS was invited along with other media by Pascual to learn about its commercial development, most of the distribution chains have a space reserved for the Spanish company’s products. Tomás Meléndez, the company’s International Director, calculates that, after entering 46 million euros with global exports in 2022, this year they will rise to around 70 million euros, of which 23 million will be entered in Angola. It is an important challenge, since that the sales of the entire Pascual group have been stagnant for some years at 700 million (the company has not yet communicated the data for 2022, but company sources indicate that there will be growth).

In the medium term, that country can become the mainstay of the international division, which in 2025 could contribute the not inconsiderable amount of 130 million to the group’s accounts. It will not be an easy path. “In places like these nothing is, but therein lies the challenge. Here the population is going to grow, the quality of life is advancing, and we want to move forward with them”, reports Meléndez. There are no temporary goals: “Two years ago we joined forces with Refriango thinking about the long term”, he adds. “In the end everything is based on trust. 50 years ago in Spain we started developing the market with the farmers, with the cows, and now we lead it with a presence in 50 countries”.

In parallel, they have plans in Central America and Southeast Asia, reproducing the same model as in Angola: 50% capital joint ventures with companies that ensure distribution, have a commercial network and factories. Only in Angola, the planned investment amounts to 20 million.

Changes in management and new products The last year he has been moved in the Leche Pascual group. In September he announced the purchase of Café Jurado, a leading coffee company in the Levante region, and integrated its entire staff of 113 workers. The movement seeks to consolidate his position as a supplier of coffee for the hotel industry, where he already has a presence with his Mocay brand. In addition, the operation will also boost sales in the retail sector, since 30% of Jurado’s sales come from this channel.

Shortly after, the company announced changes at the top with the entry of César Vargas (Burgos, 1971), as the company’s new business general manager. With a degree in Economics and Business from the University of Deusto and various postgraduate degrees from centers such as Harvard, IESE, or the London Business School, he comes from the consumer goods sector. He worked in companies such as Unilever, Bacardi or González Byass, although his most recent position was at Suntory (Schweppes). The executive will have to develop sales, somewhat flat in recent years, and maintain the actions for sustainability that differentiate the brand.

