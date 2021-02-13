For

Marcelo elizondo

Specialist in economics and international business.

Argentina suffers a trauma with international trade. Erroneously, it restricts imports because it considers them harmful and affects exports because it fears they will affect the domestic sphere. Are one of the ten countries with the lowest participation of international trade in its GDP in the world (sharing this group with Sudan, Afghanistan, Cuba, Ethiopia and Tanzania) and that participation (around 30% of GDP) is half of the total in the world (in Latin America the ratio is 50% higher than in Argentina).

It is not by chance then that in recent days we witnessed a reissue of that trauma when some authorities stated that exports of agricultural products affect the domestic inflation rate. Thus (whether considering that exporting food is a curse, or even proposing to limit exports to decouple international prices from domestic ones) it has been assumed many times that food exports are the enemy of Argentine access to these goods.

Argentina has in its agro-industrial exports the main component of external sales (around 70% if the so-called primary products and manufactured products of agricultural origin are added).

For international evidence shows, however, that the food exporting countries in the world enjoy a good coexistence between the external and the domestic. The list of major exporters of agroindustrial products on the planet includes large ones such as the United States, the Netherlands, China, Germany, France, Spain, Canada and Belgium; but also to emerging countries such as Brazil, Thailand and India (in addition to Argentina). And in them (as well as in so many successful ones in the international supply of products) the rise in domestic prices as an effect of international sales is not a problem except in accidental exceptions.

In addition to Argentina, the largest beef exporters include Australia, the United States, Brazil, India, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland and Uruguay. And among the main wheat exporters are Russia, Canada, the United States, France, Ukraine, Romania and Bulgaria. And among the largest corn exporters are the United States, Brazil, Ukraine, Russia, France, Romania, South Africa, Canada, Mexico and Hungary. Well the tension between international and local prices is not a systemic issue for them. Something similar can be said regarding the status of successful dairy exporters of New Zealand, Italy, Denmark or Belgium; or that of relevant chicken exporters from Brazil, Poland, Belarus, Austria or Hungary; or that of large fruit exporters from Thailand, the Philippines, Mexico or Greece.

The world inflation rate was in 2019 (before the recent exceptional year 2020) just 3.5% per year and Food-exporting countries did not depart from that pattern and showed an average inflation rate that is less than one tenth of what Argentina will suffer this year. Incidentally, it is curious that it has been hinted (apparently in an aborted initiative) that the so-called retentions or export quotas would be a good instrument to limit the passage of external prices to domestic prices, because if the -scarce- dozen of countries that impose export taxes on the planet (countries that in their vast majority are very unsuccessful in socio-economic matters) it is found that the average inflation rate in them is two and up to three times higher than the aforementioned inflation rate world.

By the way: the World Bank shows that today Argentina and Kazakhstan are the two countries with the highest forced tax transfer of resources due to export taxes in relation to total collection in the world.

Why, then, for so many countries that share with Argentina the list of main exporters of agricultural products, is there not the same tension between domestic prices and international prices that we suppose there is between us? Well, because most of them have balanced macroeconomic conditions; in addition to the fact that the general openness of their economies allows them a higher level of competition; added to the fact that the foreseeable institutional environment encourages investment and better production; and that the politicization of the microeconomy is not part of the public agenda.

Contrary to what some suppose, higher exports generate huge profits: they improve the quality of production due to the requirement of external competition, they raise the quality of employment created because international companies must invest in their people; they reduce exchange rate tensions because they achieve greater access to productive foreign exchange; their investment rates (of external origin and domestic origin) increase; They allow the emergence of larger local companies, which strengthens the productive capacity; they increase tax collection due to the better activity of exporters; they feed local supply chains for suppliers of those exporters and improve GDP by achieving higher net exports.

Argentina, paradoxically, finds in agro-productive export the most successful ecosystem in terms of international insertionWhile our country barely generates 0.3% of world exports considering all items, in terms of agricultural / food exports it generates 2% of the global total; and it is in this set where we exceptionally escape the general failure of our external insertion.

External economic insertion is proven to be a benefit everywhere. Our trauma prevents us from confirming it.

A few years ago Cesar Milstein complained that an absurd problem that Argentina has is not go see how others did the same thing that we tried to do, trying instead to do things alone and forcing ourselves to learn everything anew.

