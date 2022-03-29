When will it be explained, in the future, what the period was like between 2020 and 2022 for car manufacturers, they will come out of it of horror stories. Pandemics, industrial crises, wars, geopolitics in every corner, stock exchanges in turmoil: all this basically came as a wave to overwhelm the small and large certainties that the builders had. Sales have dropped for many (we leave out the luxury sector which works in a very different way) and prices remained unaffordable for many motoristswith the result that new cars struggle to break through (or in the best cases struggle to arrive after the order), while the old cars remain to contribute to climate change with their handsome load of emissions.

To all this is added the European policy and its environmental objective. The European Union would like to ban internal combustion engine vehicles from 2035 onwards. A date that seems distant, but which is actually quite close. The solution envisaged is the electric one, regardless of the technological improvements the combustion engine could achieve. In the past, a FormulaPassion.it, the geologist and scientific popularizer Mario Tozzi had explained to us that only with electricity, as long as it comes from renewable sources, it is possible to try to extend human life on the planet. Unless new technologies arrive, such as that relating to the internal combustion engine that runs on hydrogen.

During the Italian presentation of the CX-60 hybrid (plug-in and mild) the CEO of Mazda Italy Roberto Pietrantonio he said that the future, however, cannot be characterized by a clean break: he, like many other prominent executives, hopes for a more gradual change, which passes from the hybrid or the so-called eFuel, before actually landing on total electric. “Over time, the European market has become the most difficult, it is now the most complicated where to try to do business in the automotive world. It would take a little more rationality and a little less ideology when it comes to proposing change to industry in relation to the fight against climate change. We would like to see a more serene assessment of the alternatives, and we who are part of the eFuel Alliance believe that a broader effort is needed in this period to lower emissions.“Said Pietrantonio.

More dialogue between political institutions and car manufacturers would be needed: this is the only way to find valid alternatives to improve the really old fleet of different European nations (including Italy), protecting not only the environment but also many jobs. And all this, in the meantime, without doubting a future that will be, however it goes, more and more electric.