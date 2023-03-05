The “Ramadan Market” initiative launched by Dubai Municipality, and its work began yesterday, witnessed a great turnout by citizens and residents looking for Ramadan goods and products of a traditional nature. Blessed Ramadan.

Mansour Abdel Nour Al-Rayes, Acting Director of the Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department in Dubai Municipality, told “Emirates Today” that the Dubai Municipality sought through the establishment of the “Ramadan Market” to bring together old merchants, citizens, in one place, on the old municipality street, along with the large market in Deira. , which is the first and oldest market in the emirate, to enable them to display their products at competitive prices, especially with the approaching holy month of Ramadan.

Al-Rayes confirmed that the municipality was keen to provide platforms and places for display for the participants free of charge, while providing all the facilities and incentives that encourage them to participate and display their products that appeal to the local shopper. Supporting investors in the markets and encouraging their turnout.