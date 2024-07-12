Friday, July 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sellers | How do parents talk to their children in reconciliation booths? Answer HS’s survey

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
Sellers | How do parents talk to their children in reconciliation booths? Answer HS’s survey
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Children and parents don’t always find common ground at clothing stores. Clothing store salesperson, tell HS what kind of observations you have made in your work.

Feelings can get heated and disagreements can surface when you are buying new clothes for a child or teenager for a party or a school trip.

A parent can disagree with their offspring, for example, about the price of accessories or how the clothes should look on the child. The situation can be sensitive for the child, and self-esteem can also take a hit.

Clothing store salesperson, what kind of situations have you come across?

#Sellers #parents #talk #children #reconciliation #booths #Answer #HSs #survey

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]