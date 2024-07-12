Sellers | How do parents talk to their children in reconciliation booths? Answer HS’s survey

Sellers|Children and parents don’t always find common ground at clothing stores. Clothing store salesperson, tell HS what kind of observations you have made in your work.

Feelings can get heated and disagreements can surface when you are buying new clothes for a child or teenager for a party or a school trip.

A parent can disagree with their offspring, for example, about the price of accessories or how the clothes should look on the child. The situation can be sensitive for the child, and self-esteem can also take a hit.

Clothing store salesperson, what kind of situations have you come across?