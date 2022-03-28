The German-Lebanese art dealer Roben Dib was arrested in Hamburg last week and extradited to France. French and American authorities suspect Dib of playing a central role in the sale of illegally excavated antiquities to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Louvre Abu Dhabi. That reports The Art Newspaper†

Dib’s arrest is yet another step in a long-running case that started rolling thanks to a photo of Kim Kardashian. The television personality posed at a charity gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York in May 2018 next to an Egyptian gold sarcophagus, which the museum had purchased for 3.5 million euros a year earlier.

Because Kardashian wore a gold Versace dress that closely resembled the sarcophagus the photo went viral. A New York prosecutor, an Iraq veteran who had protected the art treasures of the Baghdad Museum and was ordered to crack down on the looted art trade, saw the photo. He investigated and discovered that the sarcophagus had been illegally exhumed during the Egyptian Revolution in 2011.

Falsified provenance papers

Faced with the evidence, the Metropolitan apologized for the purchase in 2019. The museum said it had been tricked with falsified documentation. The sarcophagus was returned to Egypt and now stands in a museum in Cairo.

The museum bought the sarcophagus from French antiquities expert Christophe Kunicki. He was arrested in 2020 together with his husband Richard Semper. They were charged in Paris for the alleged large-scale trade in looted art objects from Egypt and the Middle East. Since then, they have been under house arrest in southwestern France.

According to the American justice, Kunicki had Roben Dib’s sarcophagus and presented it with forged provenance documents. Similarly, Kunicki sold an illegally excavated Egyptian stela through an auction house. The Parisian trader who bought the funerary column and wanted to take it to the Tefaf New York art fair in 2020 saw how the American authorities confiscated the piece. That tomb column has now also been sent back to Egypt.

French investigators suspect that Dib also sold five Egyptian antiquities to the Louvre Abu Dhabi through Kunicki, including a gold sarcophagus. These transactions would involve an amount of 50 million euros. The museum in the Emirates has never wanted to comment on those purchases.

The American prosecutor states that those antiquities were also illegally excavated. “Complete lies,” Dib countered The Art Newspaper† According to him, they come from the late Simon Simonian, an art dealer who was active in Cairo from 1969 to 1984. They are said to have been legally exported from Egypt in the 1970s. It is not yet known when the lawsuit against Dib will start.