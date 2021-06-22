Also old Hondas with the front engine are worth half a dollar ton these days. Admittedly, this is not just any rusty Civic, but an Integra Type R in the right color. The Honda Integra Type R (sold in the US under the Acura brand) was listed on the sales website Bring a Trailer where someone placed the winning bid of 51,000 dollars, converted more than 42,000 euros. The buyer was happy to finally be able to drive the same car as in high school again. The seller was undoubtedly very happy with the high amount.

Unfortunately, things went a little differently. The seller wanted to take one last ride with the Honda Integra Type R (photo above from our own archive), which had actually already been sold by then. During the last ride, he was involved in an accident that damaged both the front and rear of the car. Of course the deal was broken and the seller was able to whistle for his money.

How much does a Honda Integra Type R cost here?

Prices are also rising in Europe, but you should still be able to pass for somewhere between 10,000 euros and 20,000 euros. Take a look in Germany. With the cheaper ones you have to pay close attention to rust and oil consumption. A cheaper model can also be a conscious choice, then you can have everything tackled yourself and then you can be sure that everything is good and fresh. However, we do not see the Integra Type R’s rising to 40,000 euros any time soon.

The Honda Integra Type R after the crash