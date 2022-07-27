Hundreds of tourists have demonstrated for access to the famous Inca ruined city in Peru. Some even slept in front of the sales points. The tickets were completely sold out before the national holidays.

Peruvian and foreign tourists, as well as tourism workers, gather in the streets of the city of Machu Picchu, at the foot of the famous Inca citadel, after the ticket system to visit the ruins expired on July 27, 2022. Image: AFP

HTourists in Peru have been demonstrating to gain access to the famous Inca ruined city of Machu Picchu. They formed long lines and clamored for tickets to be sold, as seen on Peruvian television. Some also slept on site at the point of sale in the open air.

Crowds before national holidays

The rush of local and foreign guests coincides with national holidays in the Andean country on Thursday and Friday. The Peruvian newspaper “El Comercio” reported on Wednesday that the tickets were completely sold out before the long weekend. This comes despite increased capacity to reactivate the economy, local authorities said.

The ruins of Machu Picchu are one of the most important tourist attractions in South America and have been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983. The city was built by the Incas in the 15th century and consists of around 200 buildings.