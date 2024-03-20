Barcelona has taken a big gamble with the signing of Raphinha. The club put the figure of 60 million euros on the table for Leeds United for the signing of the winger already selected by Brazil, a move that has given the expected results, because although the player has shown signs of great football, they have They have been occasional, since in general, Raphinha has been at a low level for a long time on the field or off it due to a huge number of injuries in just under two years.
In recent games, the player has shown the face that the club expected of him, scoring both goals and assists, making a difference even in very important duels. Thus, the market has reopened its interest in the attacker, considering that his signing could be an important move, while in Barcelona, the thorn of uncertainty is already stuck in the club.
In various parts of the world there has been interest in putting up to 80 million euros for Raphinha. That being the case, the club must decide whether it is prudent to negotiate the transfer of a footballer who is experiencing a great moment and who can heal finances, or the best For the Blaugrana cause, it is to retain him for at least one more year, with the risk that this entails, since the winger has shown in two years with the squad that he is capable of giving a couple of world-star performances and then disappearing as if he had never been there. present, either by level or by their health status.
#Sell #hold #Barcelona39s #dilemma #Raphinha
Leave a Reply