A fully digital work by American artist Pebble was sold Thursday for $ 69.3 million, a record high marking the revolution in this field.

And with this work, titled “Everyday: The First 5000 Days”, which is a compilation of static and animated drawings created daily for five thousand days in a row, Mike Winkelman, the original name of Pebble, became among the three artists with the highest price in their lives in the world Including all technical media.

A second record was also broken as nearly 22 million Internet users watched the final moments of the auction on the “Christie’s” website, in the first such event of its kind organized by a major auction house on a completely digital work.

The record, registered on Thursday, reflects the increasing importance of a new documentation technology that uses blockchain technology (blockchain) used in digital currencies, which is presented as the ideal solution to dispense with copies that constitute one of the obstacles to the development of the digital art market.

This technology enables artworks and virtually any other conceivable commodity to be released online, from music albums to personal tweets, by means of an encryption method known as Non-Exchangeable Symbols (NFT).

This designation, which began to be used in 2017, includes every digital piece whose identity, authenticity and ability to be traceable can be documented in a manner that does not bear ambiguity or appeal.

About six months ago, NFT symbols entered the lexicon of a greater number of Internet users, in light of the increasing number of artists, collectors and entrepreneurs wishing to benefit from this trend.

At the end of February, another Pebble artist, “Crossroads”, was sold for $ 6.6 million via the Nifty Gateway platform, which specializes in virtual works. The artist received 10% of this amount, which is the usual rate across specialized platforms.

In addition, an animation of him had sold it at the end of October for a symbolic sum of $ 1, which was finally sold for $ 150,000.

Most digital commodities encoded in NFT can be purchased through digital currencies, which is what happened with the Pebble business, which was sold on Thursday.