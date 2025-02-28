In the end everything came together on the ski jump in granases. Snow, rain, pattern and hailstog fell down from the sky. But the already predicted capricious weather did not stop Selina Freitag from winning the first medal for the Germans at the Nordic World Ski World Championships in Trondheim – it was also her first individual medal at a major international event. Friday, 23, jumped 99 and 103.5 meters in the final on the normal hill and only had to admit defeat to the Slovenin Nika Prevc, already acted as a top favorite. Bronze won Eirin Maria Kvandal from Norway. “I’m just mega happy that I could show such jumps in competition. There is so much hard work. It’s just wonderful, I could cry, ”said Friday to tears.

Friday, which was born in Breitenbrunn in the Ore Mountains as the daughter of the former GDR ski jumper Holger Friday in a ski jumper family-the younger of her two brothers is the two-time world champion Richard Freitag-was still in third place after the first jump. Despite moderate grades, she jumped onto the silver rank in the second round with a large width. “I’m not a landing cat” had told Friday before the start of the title fights in Trondheim, the Telemark does not yet get it as she and the coaches want it. But this time the right flight was enough.

Her colleagues showed light and shadow on this Friday: Agnes Reisch became a good tenth, defending champion Katharina Schmid (born Althaus) is still looking for her shape and only ended up in 19th, Juliane Seyfarth was 27.

On Thursday evening, the German ski jumpers had had to cope with a bad news before the World Cup had started properly for them. In qualification, Luisa Görlich jumped 93 meters, but with his right knee against the right knee. In the crouch, she drove up the entire outer hill, apparently because she could no longer straighten up. After that, she stayed on the snow for minutes and was medical care. Around 10 p.m. she drove an ambulance from the ski jumping stadium in granases, helpers then lifted into the team bus of the German Ski Association (DSV).

Working about Luisa Görlich: Apparently the German has suffered a serious knee injury again. (Photo: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa)

“I assume a serious injury in her right knee,” said DSV team doctor Florian Porzig after a first examination. The 26-year-old, who is now flying back to Germany for magnetic resonance imaging, had suffered a cruciate ligament tear in the left and right knee in 2018 and 2024. Görlich, still part of the German team gold quartet at the 2023 World Cup in Planica, is now also missing in the team competition on Saturday.

With her success, Selina Freitag, on the other hand, slowly appears from Schmid’s shadow – and is not only successful this season, but also as a athlete who is fighting for more equality on the ski jump.

The women’sSki jumping has been struggling for more appreciation and recognition for years. The Two-Nights tour, which was held as part of the men’s four-hill tour in Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, showed this again two months ago. Friday for her qualification victory in Garmisch had not received 3,000 Swiss francs like the men’s winner, but a bag with shampoo, shower gel and four towels, as she said at the time. The story hit high waves, but it also got a little moving.

Because at the World Cup in Lake Placid, former ski jumpers initiated a crowdfunding, $ 9,000, which were then distributed among the ski jumpers. In Lubnow, the International Ski Association FIS was still pouring 1500 euros on the qualification winner on the Kleinschanze. “It’s not exactly without. It is brutal what has already happened this year, “said Friday in the week before the World Cup start:” In the end, it is about the performance we provide, and we can approach the gentlemen. “

Friday did not have an easy season, shortly before Christmas she had fallen hard in a competition

Something is happening in Trondheim too, for the first time the Equal Pay idea is at Nordic World Ski World Championships, which means that women and men get prize money in the same height. In 2023 in Planica there were still over -clear differences in this area. Before the World Cup launch, Friday emphasized that she was happy to have given an impetus on this way.

Friday has not had an easy season, shortly before Christmas she fell heavily in a competition when she had lost control in the air. She contracted violent facial injuries. “After her fall, Selina also mentally took a little time until she had the courage to pull through the jumps again,” said national coach Heinz Kuttin.

It is all the more impressive that she has now found her self -confidence back in Trondheim. On a ski jump that is anything but easy to jump, like the Austrian Eva Pinkelnig, who was seventh in the end, emphasized after training: “Here the stem also has a long nose. To be too early or too late is very, very bad here. ” On the old ski jumps, the attempt was mostly steep and the ski jumping table was short, “then you felt like a ramp. You just don’t feel anything here on the newer ski jump ”.

Friday apparently had both: the right timing when jumping – and a wonderful feeling in the air. Although snow, rain, pattern and hailstog fell on them. In the end, she didn’t have to be a “landing cat” at all.