Toni Seligrat will miss Nàstic’s debut this season against Barcelona B. The Grana entity reported this Saturday that the coach will be in confinement for ten days due to being in close contact with a positive COVID-19. Of course, Seligrat is totally asymptomatic. Although this isolation decision has been made following the instructions of the sanitary protocol. In this way, Josep Maria Ferrer ‘Joma’ will carry out the duties of head coach on the bench during the duel against the Barça subsidiary at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

There is no type of concern in the Nàstic because Toni Seligrat gave negative in the serological test carried out last Friday to the expedition that will travel to Barcelona tomorrow to be measured against Barcelona B. In addition, he also gave negative in the PCR test that was carried out on him.