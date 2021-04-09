Zby the end of the week there are about as many new corona cases in Hessen as there were a week ago. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports the highest value this week for the centrally located state. But that could also be due to a number of late registrations. Compared to the previous day, the incidence, the key figure, has fallen again, but only slightly. But it is still twice as high as the value that is considered critical according to the country’s escalation concept (see grafic). And there are again significantly more infections that have not been overcome. In addition, the RKI reports as many more deaths in connection with Covid-19 as it did a week ago.

Thorsten Winter Business editor and internet coordinator in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

In the meantime, the second day with the Tübingen model “test first, then shop” has begun in Alsfeld. Unlike the student town in the southwest until a few days ago, the small town in Vogelsberg is initially excluding gastronomy from the project. From the point of view of the city, the first day was successful: tests revealed previously undetected infections and the alleyways were not overcrowded. On this Friday, the Baunatal in northern Hesse, also selected by the state of Hesse for the model project, wants to explain its concept. On the other hand, Dieburg does not participate for the time being. Seligenstadt from the Offenbach district wants to fill the gap.

In 1996, the Hessian health authorities reported new infections to the Robert Koch Institute. Since the pandemic began a good year ago, there have been 229,554 infections. That corresponds to 3.5 percent of the country’s population. 19,400 cases are considered not to have been resolved, around 700 more than the day before.

At the end of the week, the Robert Koch Institute also had to consider: “When interpreting the number of cases around the Easter holidays, it should be noted that on the one hand fewer people usually go to a doctor, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out . “This has led to fewer pathogens being reported to the responsible health authorities. “On the other hand, it may be that not all health authorities and responsible state authorities transmit to the RKI every day,” it continues from Berlin.

There are 13 deaths, as many as reported last Friday. All in all, since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,454 people who have died of or with Covid-19 have officially been mourned in Hesse, most of them in old people’s homes. In the meantime, however, all nursing home residents have received at least the first preventive injection against the virus.

Seligenstadt from the Offenbach district announced on Thursday that they wanted to apply again as a model municipality. As early as the end of March, the city administration presented “a well thought-out opening concept and met all the necessary criteria,” it said. Among other things, it has already set up a test center in the city center.

However, the incidence in the Offenbach district rose overnight and, at just under 121, is above the state’s level. The city of Offenbach scored 100 points more. The ban on entry to day-care centers issued by the municipality remains only theory for the time being due to many exceptional cases. The incidence is above 180 in the districts of Hersfeld-Rotenburg and Fulda; There is therefore a curfew there. The district of Gießen also issued such a rule a few days ago, but has already cashed it again due to a favorable development in the student town of Gießen.

13 percent vaccinated in Hessen

In the meantime, almost 1,200,600 vaccine doses have been administered in Hesse. For the first vaccination rate, Hessen has a value of 13. This relates to the state population as a percentage. In all of Germany, 13.8 percent of people received the first preventive injection against the coronavirus. Bremen is best with a rate of 16.5, followed by Saarland with 15.9 and Schleswig-Holstein with 15.8. After a downward correction, Rhineland-Palatinate comes to 14.3 and Thuringia to 15.