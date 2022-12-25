Due to fiscal uncertainties, Rodolfo Margatoeconomist at XP Inc, said that the basic rate, the Selic, should not fall in 2023. Interest rates are at 13.75% per year and, unlike the analyst, part of the market expects there to be a cut in the percentage next year. According to him, gross debt should rise and exceed 80% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2024.

Rodolfo Margato is 34 years old. He has been with XP Inc since March 2021. He holds a degree in economic sciences and a master’s degree in applied economics from USP (University of Sao Paulo). He served as an economist in the area of ​​studies and research at Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), from 2012 to 2025. He also worked at the bank Santander Brasil from 2015 to 2020. He gave an interview via videoconference to Power360 on December 15, 2022.

Watch (37min19sec)🇧🇷

The country’s gross debt should be slightly below 75% of GDP at the end of this year, according to projections by XP. In the last result published by the BC (Central Bank), the indebtedness was at 76.8% in October. Margato stated that there will be an increase of 8 percentage points with indications of increased spending during the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The analyst commented on the main issues that concern the market with the change of government. Rodolfo Margato said that there are uncertainties and doubts about the conduct of fiscal policy under the PT administration. Recent signals indicate an economic policy of expanding spending in the coming years.

The central theme is the ceiling-breaking PEC, approved and enacted by Congress on Wednesday (21.Dec.2022), which releases around R$ 170 billion outside the spending ceiling for Lula to fulfill campaign promises in 2023.

In addition, the elected government can introduce new legislation with new rules governing the fiscal framework. The measure would replace constitutional amendment to the spending cappromulgated in 2016. Margato said that, until now, the rule in force was a tool that allowed the reduction of interest rates and the anchoring of expectations.

The XP economist stated that the financial market was already expecting an increase in spending above the ceiling in 2023 to fund income transfer programs, such as Auxílio Brasil, which should be renamed Bolsa Família.

Margato declared that the market initially expected an extra-ceiling spending of R$ 70 billion to R$ 100 billion. The value was updated by the agents to up to R$ 130 billion. The version of the text approved in the Senate allows for an increase in expenses by R$ 145 billion, but other devices could raise the cost to R$ 200 billion.

According to the economist, there are doubts about the fiscal framework of the future government and the markets react to uncertainties.

🇧🇷We have seen pressure especially on the yield curve. The risk premium is quite significant when we look at interest rates projected by the market in the coming years. One of the latent and important discussions in the current situation concerns the impact of this probably very expansionary fiscal policy on monetary policy, especially via the channel of inflationary expectations”he stated.