Minister defends the continuation of lowering the basic interest rate to converge with the drop in the level in the USA and Europe

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadreturned to give his opinion on the actions of the BC (Central Bank) and stated that “you can continue downloading” the basic interest rate, the Selic. “If interest rates in the United States and Europe start to fall in the first half of the year, it will coincide with the fall of the Central Bank here. Selic with fat to burn, you can lower it”said during the Roda Vivafrom the TV Cultura, this Monday (22.Jan.2024). Selic is currently at 11.75% per year, after 4 consecutive drops of 50 basis points by the BC. Before talking about the continued fall of the Selic, Haddad avoided an answer about meeting the zero deficit objective established by the new fiscal target and said that it does not depend solely on him.