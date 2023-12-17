Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/12/2023 – 21:32

The president of Caixa, Carlos Vieira, projected this Sunday, 17th, that the Selic will be reduced to 9.5% by the end of next year, in a move that should expand the credit expansion capacity and lower interest rates. own home.

In an interview with the program Free Channel from the BandNews TV, Vieira reinforced the correlation between these factors. According to him, default rates in Brazil are falling and the country faces a small stock of poor quality credit. “This downward bias in the Selic will allow credit expansion to occur more quickly,” he said.

Vieira also informed that the state bank will contribute to the retrofit of real estate in Belém, for the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP30), which will take place in 2025. According to him, the company also has a program aimed at the urbanization of favelas. “Today, housing complexes are being built with new technologies, (an action) linked to the Ministry of Cities”, he commented.