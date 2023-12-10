Last Copom meeting will result in a 0.5 percentage point cut in base interest, according to projections by financial agents

The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) is expected to cut the basic rate, the Selic, to 11.75% per year on Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023). It will be the 4th reduction in a row, all of which are 0.5 percentage points each.

With the decision, the base interest returns to the lowest level since May 2022, when it was also at 11.75% per year. In 2023, monetary easing will be 2 percentage points, from 13.75% to 11.75% per year.

The cuts do not cover the Selic adjustments in 2022, when it rose 4.5 percentage points.

O B.C. (Central Bank) carried out the biggest interest rate hike cycle of the 21st century last year and the year before to control inflation.

Prices rose in Brazil and around the world, but the country managed to control the increases due to restrictive monetary policy.

The IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index) increased 4.82% in the 12 months up to October.

Financial market agents are betting that it will end the year at 4.54%, within the range allowed in the target – up to 4.75%.

The highest level in the last inflationary cycle was in April 2022, when the annualized rate reached 12.13%.

Other countries still maintain high interest rates to control rising price indices.