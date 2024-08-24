US bank estimates that Brazil will have one of the highest interest rates among major emerging economies by the end of 2024

Despite the approaching cycle of cuts in US interest rates, the Wells Fargo believes that the BC (Central Bank) will adopt a more restrictive monetary policy again in the near future. The finding is in a report released to customers and the market this Friday (Aug 23, 2024). Read the full.

“Not only do we believe that the Central Bank of Brazil will not move toward easing in conjunction with the Fed, we believe that BCB policymakers will likely proceed with rate hikes as early as next month,” the bank stated in the document.

According to Wells Fargo, a base rate of 11% combined with inflation of 4% to 4.5% by the end of the year will leave Brazil with one of the highest real interest rates of the major emerging economies.

The more restrictive monetary policy tends to be eased in the second half of 2025, when a new easing should take place, with the Selic rate being able to be gradually cut to 10%, according to the bank’s estimates.

“The Federal Reserve’s shift to rate cuts in September will likely create policy space for select emerging market central banks to also leave interest rates lower. However, certain institutions may be more motivated to respond to domestic concerns.”the document said.

The Brazilian Central Bank is among the monetary authorities that will focus on the domestic macro situation, and not on the direction of US interest rates, according to Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo’s Outlook for the Real

Inflationary pressures, resilient economic activity, and political pressure to continue easing are among the points monitored by the bank that raise caution.

“Rising inflation expectations – fueled by loose fiscal policy and currency weakness – will be the driving forces for policymakers to raise rates again and could provide a pillar of support for the Brazilian real.”

Economist Brendan McKenna expects the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should demonstrate more explicit fiscal responsibility next year, which could sustain the strength of the Brazilian currency in the medium term.

A combination of more attractive interest rate differentials and government fiscal responsibility could lead the exchange rate to R$5.30 per dollar by mid-2025. With reduced fiscal discipline ahead of the 2026 vote, and the real “will probably suffer the consequences” and Wells Fargo expects the exchange rate to reach R$5.70 in early 2026.

“Longer term, we are less bullish on the Brazilian currency as monetary and fiscal policy dynamics change course while local economic trends worsen and the 2026 presidential election comes into focus,” said the economist.

With information from Investing Brazil.