In the statement about the decision to maintain the Selic rate at 10.5% per year, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) adopted a tougher tone, with some changes compared to the previous one, and said it was vigilant, reinforcing the commitment to converge inflation to the target and not ruling out a possible increase in the basic interest rate.

This is the second consecutive meeting that ends with the decision to leave the basic interest rate unchanged. Once again, the decision was unanimous. At its previous meeting in June, Copom interrupted a cycle of seven consecutive cuts and decided to keep the Selic rate at 10.5%.

B.Side Investimentos’ chief economist, Helena Veronese, listed the main points of the statement that show a tougher tone from Copom in its decision this Wednesday, the 31st.

Inflation : the statement says that the IPCA disinflation process is cooling down, and that the underlying measures remain above the target. Copom left its inflation projections for 2024 and 2025 as a footnote, replacing them with the projection for the first quarter of 2026 – which was 3.4% in the reference scenario and 3.2% in the alternative scenario.

: the statement says that the IPCA disinflation process is cooling down, and that the underlying measures remain above the target. Copom left its inflation projections for 2024 and 2025 as a footnote, replacing them with the projection for the first quarter of 2026 – which was 3.4% in the reference scenario and 3.2% in the alternative scenario. Risk balance: The committee cited 3 upside risks and 2 downside risks for inflation, different from previous meetings, in which it spoke of 2 risks for each side. The novelty was the addition of internal and external economic policies with an inflationary impact, “for example, through a persistently higher exchange rate”.

The committee cited 3 upside risks and 2 downside risks for inflation, different from previous meetings, in which it spoke of 2 risks for each side. The novelty was the addition of internal and external economic policies with an inflationary impact, “for example, through a persistently higher exchange rate”. Exchange: The BC is concerned about the devaluation of the real, and made this clear in the statement.

The BC is concerned about the devaluation of the real, and made this clear in the statement. Fiscal policy: Copom says that the market’s perception of the government’s debt trajectory has impacted expectations and asset prices, highlighting that a committed fiscal policy contributes to anchoring inflation.

Copom says that the market’s perception of the government’s debt trajectory has impacted expectations and asset prices, highlighting that a committed fiscal policy contributes to anchoring inflation. Signaling on trajectory: The committee says that “any future adjustments to the interest rate will be dictated by the firm commitment to convergence of inflation to the target.” In other words, an increase in the Selic rate is not ruled out. It also says that interest rates will remain contractionary until the disinflation process is consolidated and expectations are anchored.

“Although it did not commit to the next steps, Copom did adopt an even more cautious stance than in its previous decision. When discussing fiscal policy, the labor market, unanchoring expectations and exchange rate depreciation, the Central Bank made it quite clear not only that there are many reasons for concern, but also that they have increased since the last meeting,” says the economist.

According to her, there are two central issues that will be monitored more closely by the BC: monetary policy in the US and its impacts on the exchange rate, with greater weight, and Brazilian fiscal policy and its impacts on the unanchoring of expectations, with slightly less weight.

“Given the imminent interest rate cut in the US, our base scenario, with a considerable increase in risk, still contemplates maintaining the Selic rate at 10.5% until the end of 2024. Whether or not a review will depend on the behavior of some variables in the coming weeks,” adds Veronese.

“The external environment remains adverse, due to uncertainty about the impacts and extent of monetary policy easing in the United States and about the dynamics of activity and inflation in several countries. The central banks of the major economies remain determined to promote the convergence of inflation rates to their targets in an environment marked by pressures in the labor markets. The Committee assesses that the external scenario, also marked by less synchrony in monetary policy cycles between countries, continues to require caution on the part of emerging countries.

Regarding the domestic scenario, the set of economic activity and labor market indicators continues to show greater dynamism than expected. Disinflation measured by the full IPCA has cooled, while underlying inflation measures were above the inflation target in the most recent releases.

Inflation expectations for 2024 and 2025, as determined by the Focus survey, are around 4.1% and 4.0%, respectively.

Copom’s inflation projections for the first quarter of 2026* stand at 3.4% in the reference scenario and 3.2% in an alternative scenario, in which the Selic rate is kept constant over the relevant horizon.**

The Committee emphasizes that, in its inflation scenarios, risk factors remain in both directions. Among the upside risks to the inflation scenario and inflation expectations, the following stand out: (i) a more prolonged unanchoring of inflation expectations; (ii) greater resilience in services inflation than projected due to a tighter output gap; and (iii) a combination of external and domestic economic policies that have an inflationary impact, for example, through a persistently more depreciated exchange rate. Among the downside risks, the following stand out: (i) a more pronounced slowdown in global economic activity than projected; and (ii) the impacts of monetary tightening on global disinflation being stronger than expected. The Committee assesses that the domestic and international situations require even greater caution in the conduct of monetary policy. In particular, the inflationary impacts resulting from movements in market variables and inflation expectations, if these prove persistent, corroborate the need for greater vigilance.

The Committee closely monitors how recent fiscal policy developments impact monetary policy and financial assets. Economic agents’ perception of the fiscal outlook, along with other factors, has impacted asset prices and agents’ expectations. The Committee reaffirms that a credible fiscal policy committed to debt sustainability contributes to anchoring inflation expectations and reducing risk premiums on financial assets, consequently impacting monetary policy.

Considering the evolution of the disinflation process, the scenarios assessed, the balance of risks and the broad set of information available, Copom decided to maintain the basic interest rate at 10.50% per year and understands that this decision is compatible with the strategy of converging inflation towards the target over the relevant horizon. Without prejudice to its fundamental objective of ensuring price stability, this decision also implies smoothing out fluctuations in the level of economic activity and fostering full employment.

The current situation, characterized by a stage of the disinflationary process that tends to be slower, a greater unanchoring of inflation expectations and a challenging global scenario, demands serenity and moderation in the conduct of monetary policy.

The Committee unanimously decided to keep the interest rate unchanged, highlighting that the uncertain global scenario and the domestic scenario marked by resilience in activity, rising inflation projections and unanchored expectations require diligent monitoring and even greater caution. It also emphasizes that monetary policy should remain contractionary for a sufficient period of time at a level that consolidates not only the disinflation process but also anchors expectations around the target. The Committee will remain vigilant and recalls that any future adjustments in the interest rate will be dictated by the firm commitment to convergence of inflation to the target.

The following members of the Committee voted in favor of this decision: Roberto de Oliveira Campos Neto (president), Ailton de Aquino Santos, Carolina de Assis Barros, Diogo Abry Guillen, Gabriel Muricca Galípolo, Otávio Ribeiro Damaso, Paulo Picchetti, Renato Dias de Brito Gomes and Rodrigo Alves Teixeira.

* The communication of the projection for six quarters ahead, corresponding to the first quarter of 2026, the current relevant horizon for monetary policy, is in line with the new inflation target system established by Decree 12,079/2024, effective January 1, 2025.”

** In its baseline scenario, in which the interest rate path is taken from the Focus survey and the exchange rate starts at R$5.55/US$, evolving according to purchasing power parity (PPP), Copom’s inflation projections for calendar years stand at 4.2% for 2024 and 3.6% for 2025. In this scenario, projections for inflation of administered prices are 5.0% in 2024 and 4.0% in 2025. In the alternative scenario, in which the Selic rate is kept constant over the relevant horizon, inflation projections stand at 4.2% for 2024 and 3.4% for 2025. In both scenarios, the price of oil follows approximately the forward curve for the next six months and starts to increase by 2% per year thereafter. Furthermore, the hypothesis of a “green” tariff flag is adopted in December 2024 and 2025. The exchange rate value was obtained using the usual procedure.