Average credit rates for legal entities and individuals remain above the base indicator, but small businesses have an advantage

O Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) reduced the Selic to 12.25% per year at the meeting held on Wednesday (Nov 1, 2023). It was the 3rd cut in the basic interest rate in 2023. Despite this, the loans for companies must continue with interest in the range of 22%, level above the base indicator. The data are from Statistics credit from the Central Bank.

Banks lend money to legal entities at rates higher than the Selic. In other words, even if the basic interest rate falls to 11.75% per year by the end of 2023, as the market is betting, the rates for companies will remain at a relatively high level.

The Selic serves as a basis for loan operations between financial institutions that use federal public bonds as collateral. It is a reference to the market.

A average interest rate for legal entities was 22.60% per year in August 2023. Financial institutions have different lines and the fee varies according to each type of loan. Here are some examples:

special check to PJ – closed at 350.2% and was above average;

average credit card – 44.3 %;

revolving credit on card – 177.8%.

Companies can still obtain interest rates lower than the Selic. However, they need to have a very high level of revenue and a good relationship with financial institutions. There are subsidized lines of credit with favorable rates, such as the one offered via Pronampe (National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses). Read here which banks offer this line of credit.

INDIVIDUALS

Interest rates for individuals tend to be higher than for companies. In other words, small businesses have more advantages in obtaining financing lines with their CNPJ.

Central Bank data shows that most categories of personal loans have higher interest rates. The average is 57.7% per year.