Spending on public debt interest would be lower with the rate below the current 13.75%, says Treasury Secretary

The Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, said this Friday (June 23, 2023) that if the Selic rate were at 10%, spending on public debt interest would be lower and would save money “almost one Bolsa Familia per year”. For the social program, the government set aside BRL 176 billion in 2023. On the 4th (June 21), the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) maintained, for the 7th time in a row, Brazil’s basic interest rate at 13.75%. In an interview with the magazine Examceron said “avoid comment” monetary policy, but declared that “each percentage point of the Selic costs tens of billions of reais for the public debt”.