Very good days.
He who leads a life of selflessness and sacrificeyou get more out of existence.
tells us the letter to the Philippians: Do not do anything out of selfishness or vainglory, but with a humble attitude, each of you consider the other as more important than yourself.
What a great strength to know how to lead a life of self-sacrifice and sacrifice; no doubt.
Good morning.
- Julio Urías returns in a few days
- Will
- The historical basification delay
- They have no choice but to go to the Palace
#selflessness #sacrifice
Leave a Reply