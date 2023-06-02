Very good days.

He who leads a life of selflessness and sacrificeyou get more out of existence.

tells us the letter to the Philippians: Do not do anything out of selfishness or vainglory, but with a humble attitude, each of you consider the other as more important than yourself.

What a great strength to know how to lead a life of self-sacrifice and sacrifice; no doubt.

Good morning.







