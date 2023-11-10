Home page World

Family and friends come first for Pisces-born people. But the creative zodiac sign cannot handle criticism or stress.

People born with the zodiac sign Pisces (February 20th to March 20th) are considered to be particularly sensitive. As a sociable air sign, they find it easy to adapt. However, they also need a stable social environment in order to be happy.

Those around you are often more important to fish than their own happiness. In love, they show themselves to be sensitive and attentive partners whose antennas are always attuned to the needs of their loved ones. However, they cannot deal with stress – be it personal or professional.

Friends can rely on the zodiac sign – The strengths of Pisces

Empathic: Pisces are known for their ability to empathize with others. They are often the first to notice when someone needs help and do not hesitate to offer their support.

Pisces are known for their ability to empathize with others. They are often the first to notice when someone needs help and do not hesitate to offer their support. Creative: Pisces have a vivid imagination and can often find unusual and innovative solutions to problems. This is where they stand the creative cancer in no way.

Pisces have a vivid imagination and can often find unusual and innovative solutions to problems. This is where they stand the creative cancer in no way. Intuitive: Pisces often trust their gut feeling and intuition, which helps them in many situations.

Pisces often trust their gut feeling and intuition, which helps them in many situations. Loyal: Once Pisces have decided on a relationship or friendship, they are like that Virgo, extremely loyal and stand by their loved ones in good times and bad.

Just don’t offend: The zodiac sign often longs too much for harmony – the weaknesses of Pisces

Hypersensitive: Pisces tend to react very sensitively to criticism or negative experiences. They can be easily injured and often need time to recover.

Pisces tend to react very sensitively to criticism or negative experiences. They can be easily injured and often need time to recover. Impractical: Because of their dreamy nature, Pisces can sometimes have difficulty completing practical tasks or focusing on details. Also the Aquarius often struggles with this.

Because of their dreamy nature, Pisces can sometimes have difficulty completing practical tasks or focusing on details. Also the Aquarius often struggles with this. Volatile: Pisces can sometimes be indecisive, which can make it difficult to make long-term plans or make decisions. At this point they could do something at the constant bull copy.

Pisces can sometimes be indecisive, which can make it difficult to make long-term plans or make decisions. At this point they could do something at the constant bull copy. In need of harmony: When faced with difficult situations, Pisces tend to retreat into their dream world rather than face the problems.

Pisces are better players than leaders – both in love and at work

Pisces are romantic and passionate partners. They are willing to fully commit to their relationship and often seek deep, meaningful connections. They are very sensitive and pay attention to their partner’s needs and feelings. However, they can sometimes have difficulty expressing their own feelings and can be easily hurt in conflict situations. From an astrological point of view should be a person of heart therefore be as sensitive and understanding as he is.

Pisces are sensitive people who need closeness. However, the zodiac sign is also quick to hold grudges. Other people sometimes have to treat him with kid gloves so as not to hurt his feelings. (Symbolic photo) © Imago

Pisces are often found in creative or helping professions. They can be excellent artists, writers or musicians, but also excel in social professions such as therapy or counseling. You are team-oriented and work well in a support role. However, they may have difficulty working in stressful or highly structured environments.

This is how Pisces act as a man and as a woman

The Pisces man is often a dreamer and romantic. He is sensitive and empathetic and can often intuitively recognize the needs and feelings of others. He is a loyal and loving partner who is deeply involved in his relationships. However, he can sometimes have difficulty expressing his own feelings and can get hurt easily.

The Pisces woman is often creative and intuitive. She has a deep emotional connection with others and is often the one to provide support and comfort. She is a passionate and committed partner looking for deep, meaningful relationships. However, she can sometimes be overly sensitive and have difficulty dealing with criticism or rejection.

