Overtaking Norris and Leclerc

It took just one peremptory overtaking on the outside towards the Roggia variant to make the entire narrative of the previous days collapse in a few moments. Oscar Plates he had said he was available to help his partner Landon Norris in the fight for the drivers’ title against Max Verstappen, but as soon as having sensed the opportunity to take the lead in the Italian GP from his teammate, he didn’t need to be asked twice. Then, two weeks later, in Baku he showed the same nastiness by skewering Charles Leclerc in Turn 1, even disobeying the orders of the pit wall who had asked him to warm up the tyres gently to manage the degradation until the end of the GP.

Martin Brundle’s comment

Wickedness and ruthlessness which, incidentally, are characteristics not so difficult to find in the greatest champions. This is also the idea Martin Brundleformer pilot now commentator for Sky F1 in England, who appreciated the cynicism of the 23-year-old from Melbourne: “Clearly Piastri has no interest in Norris’ title chances against Verstappen. We had already seen him in Hungary when he took the lead at the first corner, and the sportsman in me admires this attitude of his. This is why Oscar won championships in his career and ended up racing in F1 in a winning car. For sure, the last thing that excites him is the thought of Lando becoming world champion in his own car. That doesn’t mean it won’t help him at some point, but it hasn’t helped him so far. And I think that killer mentality and instinct like that is important for a driver.”.

The Selfishness of F1 World Champions

According to Brundle, however, Piastri’s aggressiveness was decisive in the defeat of both McLarens in Monza, while in Baku Norris’s poor qualifying did not recreate situations of tension between the two: “I remember that, while I was commentating on the Budapest race, I said that I wasn’t so sure that if the roles were reversed Oscar would have given the victory to Lando. I know that many ruthless and selfish world champions I have competed against would not have done this.. But if all this was good for Piastri, it certainly did not help McLaren. At that time (In fact, Norris also lost second place at the hands of Leclerc when he was leaving the Roggia, ed.) they lost control of the race, because they could not dictate the optimal pace for their tyres and their strategy. They could have worked in tandem using the DRS and adapted the pit calls to destabilize their rivals”.