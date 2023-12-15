SThey make noses look narrower and the complexion more even. Breasts appear larger, waists appear slimmer and lips appear fuller. Even young people can use filters to edit their photos – and present themselves in an optimized way on social media.

The topic is not new. A 2019 study by the International Central Institute for Youth and Educational Television and the Malisa Foundation came to the conclusion that 49 percent of teenage girls upload pictures of themselves with filters. Since then, the desire to optimize has continued to increase, especially because AR filters can now be placed over faces like a mask. AR, that stands for augmented reality. From 2015 onwards, this reality of a photo could initially be expanded or changed on the short film platform Snapchat.