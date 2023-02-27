The selfies that some people wanted to take with have aroused quite a few controversies Maria DeFilippi, during Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral home. Among the famous people who wanted to comment on the incident, there is also the journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli.

The latter published the photos in question on social media and in the post he wanted to say what he thinks of these absurd requests, of those people. The judge of Dancing with the Starsin the caption he wrote:

The selfie with the famous widow. I don’t even waste the time to say something about those people because they look more like us than we think. But I am thinking of Maria De Filippi and of the enormous effort to give to those who ask with violence, in those hours in which she has also exhausted the reserves. Per was a v********o on the first phone I saw.

There are so many characters from the world of entertainment and not, who have wanted to comment these absurd fan requests, at a time like this delicate for the famous presenter and her family.

Selfie requests to Maria De Filippi during the funeral home

Maurizio Costanzo unfortunately lost his life last February 24, due to some complications related to an intervention. His wife was shocked by the sudden loss of her, as she knew she had some ailments, but she didn’t believe she could have turn off forever.

On Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 February, the burial chamber at the Capitol. Maria De Filippi arrived there dressed in black and with some dark glassesi, perhaps to hide the pain.

She was kind and polite to everyone who approached her to ask her condolencescelebrities and not.

However, yesterday, some people, in addition to saying words of affection for her loss, also asked her for selfies, with the husband’s coffin. The presenter did not hold back at all and in fact she let herself be photographed. But those images soon went viral on social media, unleashing a big one controversy.