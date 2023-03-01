The man who asked Maria De Filippi for a selfie, forced to close his social profile due to the insults and criticisms received

There are so many people who have insulted and attacked those two people who, during Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral home, asked for selfies from Maria DeFilippi. One of him also had to delete his social profile, because he was overwhelmed by criticism.

This episode has shocked thousands of people and on the web many have described it as inappropriate and in bad tastegiven that behind it was the coffin of the well-known Italian conductor and journalist.

It all happened on the day of Sunday 26 February. Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral home was set up at Capitol and there are so many famous and not famous people who wanted to pay homage to him.

Many also arrived from outside Rome to greet the man. Maria De Filippi stopped on that occasion and has accepted, smiled and thanked all those who have come to her to ask her condolences.

However, two people who arrived at the Capitol, in addition to offering her words of affection to the grieving wife, they also asked her for selfies. She didn’t back down at all and despite the pain of losing her husband, she was stoned photograph.

Those images soon became viral on social media. Everyone criticized this gesture described as inappropriate and out of place, given the moment.

The man who took a selfie with Maria De Filippi had to delete his social profile

There are two people who asked the presenter for the photo. One of them emerged who lives in the municipality of Boretto. His fellow villagers suffered it recognized.

In fact, shortly after the man posted that selfie on his social profile, he was inundated with criticism and insults. For this reason, given what is happening to him, he also had to delete his profile.

A witness said they saw him on the train, on his way home and he appeared to be in shockfrom what he was experiencing. However, many in the village defend him, saying that there are far more serious things in life. Many personalities from the world of entertainment have also commented on the incident, including Maria De Filippi’s friend, Sabrina Ferilli and Selvaggia Lucarelli.