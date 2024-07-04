Home page World

A popular viewing platform on Mount Everest becomes the scene of a violent confrontation between two couples. The reason is the perfect selfie spot.

Mount Everest – At more than 8,848 meters, Mount Everest is the highest mountain in the world. It’s no wonder that you want to take some nice souvenir photos with the summit in the background from a viewing platform on the mountain. That was also the plan of two Chinese couples. But instead of enjoying the view and waiting for a good photo spot to become available, the search for the perfect selfie ended in a fight.

Anyone who has ever taken a selfie in a breathtaking setting knows that sometimes it can take a while to find a good angle or the right place for the snapshot. But on June 25, this fact caused a lot of trouble on the observation deck 8848 on Mount Everest, where two mountain climbers are currently missing. Because a Chinese couple apparently used a good photo spot for too long, an argument broke out with another couple from China. A video shows how quickly the situation escalated.

According to several media reports, the video was recorded on June 25th. It shows two women and two men wrestling while standing. When one of the two tourists tries to separate the men, the situation on the viewing platform quickly escalates. Suddenly the two men are lying on the ground and fighting. A few moments later, one of the two women comes back, probably wanting to de-escalate the situation. The other woman has other plans and kicks one of the men lying on the ground.

Video shows fight on Mount Everest: Police have to separate tourist couple after selfie trouble

The brawl with its bizarre background soon caught the attention of the border police at Mount Everest and they intervened. As the British media The Independent reported that it is still unclear whether any of the four people involved were injured in the fight. It is also unclear whether the two couples knew each other before the trip to the viewing platform. Both couples were taken into police custody after the incident.

Even if the two Chinese couples were not able to take the perfect selfie, they can still say that they were lucky in their misfortune. Because it is not uncommon for daring selfie-taking actions to end much more fatally, as happened a few weeks ago in Italy, when a Influencer fell to his death while taking a photoIn many holiday resorts, selfies are even taboo – and can be punished. (nbe)