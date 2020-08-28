Highlights: Photo-video of friendship between two gangsters goes viral.

Vikram Laden and Lawrence Vishnoi are both together.

The video went viral after their friendship in Saver jail.

The video went viral in the form of a photo with photos about the friendship of the two crooks.

Bharatpur. Photo of friendship of the infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Central Jail Saver and gangster Vikram Laden of Alwar with film songs is getting viral on social media these days. This photo was taken by the two in Central Jail Saver when they were together. While Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Saver Jail, Vikram Laden has been taken on Alwar Police Protection Warrant.

Thousands of liters of milk scattered in millet fields, showing amazing views

During the search in Saver prison, reports of prisoners being caught holding mobiles continue to be revealed. The jail administration keeps running search operations inside the jail. In which mobiles are seized from the prisoners. But in spite of this, the prisoners are not deterred from running mobile inside the jail. Apart from this, officers of the district administration have also been appointed to search the jail. In which district administration officials can do a sudden search in jail anytime.

Rajsamand news: Collectors reached out to surprise inspection of power line work, people expressed resentment

These days, the picture of gangster Lawrence Vishnoi jailed in Saver jail is going viral on social media, in which Lawrence Vishnoi and notorious criminal Vikram Laden are standing together. Lawrence Vishnoi and Vikram Laden were both in Saver Jail. Where they befriended. Currently Neemrana Police has taken Vikram Laden on production warrant a week ago. Where he is being questioned about an incident.

Interesting theft: The person who came to attend Nagaur wedding from Kota was stolen.

The video of this friendship of Laden and Bishnai is making headlines on social media. On which people are making various comments. Jail Superintendent Ashok Verma said that mobiles are often found during searches in the jail. Nominated cases are also registered against the prisoners. But recently, the government has taken out new orders in which the unscrupulous without the administration can raid the jail without informing the officials of the jail administration. A few days ago, the district administration officials raided the jail, in which 4 mobiles were seized. And to maintain vigilance, a team will be formed, in which that team will only conduct a search operation in jail.