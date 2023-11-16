Home page World

A tragic accident occurred on the Ponte Garibaldi in Rome. A young Austrian fell from the bridge and died. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Petra Nowack

A tragic accident has apparently occurred in Italy. A young student from Austria fell from a bridge in Rome – possibly because of a selfie photo.

Rome – A terrible incident occurred in Italy’s capital Rome. A young tourist from Austria fell from a bridge and died. The investigation is ongoing. However, there is a bitter hypothesis, as reported by Italian media.

The incident occurred early on Monday evening in the ancient old town of Rome, which is popular with tourists. Shortly before 6 p.m., a report from… Corriere della Sera according to a 23-year-old Austrian from the picturesque Garibaldi Bridge. According to the report, the young man fell a full twelve meters and then fell onto a lower stone platform on the Tiber River.

The Garibaldi Bridge is a very popular place among tourists and locals alike. It connects the ancient west bank side of the city, where most of the sights such as the Colosseum or the Trevi Fountain are located, with the Trastevere district, which is particularly lively in the evening. In addition, the old town and the sunset in the evening can be easily observed from the bridge. There were therefore many people on the bridge at the time of the fall. They must have seen the fall.

A witness called 911 when he saw the young man’s body lying on the dock on Tiber Island.

Police patrol cars, rescue workers and river police patrols tried to help. But unfortunately they could no longer help the young man. He died as a result of the fall.

Accident in Italy is being investigated – fall because of selfie?

According to the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero was the 23-year-old from Austria as part of his studies in Rome. He had met up with friends before the fall, but was apparently alone afterwards.

How the fall could have happened is still being investigated. The possibility that it could have been suicide is also being investigated. But a bitter accident hypothesis is also being investigated: According to this, the 23-year-old could have fallen from the bridge while trying to take a selfie photo on the bridge. (rist)

Another tourist resort in Italy has spoken of “anarchic chaos” and taken action over tourists’ selfie photos.