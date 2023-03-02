There’s a video which outraged the whole of Italy and was filmed last week at funeral home for the death of Maurizio Costanzo. Frame in which we see a man who, after saying his last goodbyes to the journalist and giving condolences to Maria DeFilippiasks him for a selfie.

Maria impassive was unable to say no by accepting the shot. That photo was then also published on social media, sparking the controversy of those who wonder how far one can go in the name of a few likes.

Source: web

As told by Corriere della Serathe protagonist of the gesture has been recognized by some of his acquaintances: he is an Emilian, precisely from Boretto. Some of his fellow citizens recognized him and he, not used to so much media hype, first immediately deleted the offending photo, then also closed all his social profiles, let’s imagine for the incredible amount of insults that reached him.

But there is also the testimony of those who traveled by train with him and wrote his story about Facebook. We are talking about Michael Dalai, managing director of the Parma team Zebras Rugby.

“I’m on the train with the guy who took a picture with Maria De Filippi – reads the post from two days ago -. I know because he keeps talking about it on the phone between a ‘I want to die’, a ‘I won’t eat anymore’ and a laugh. They also proposed to monetize the crime. He put on a surgical mask so as not to be recognized ”- he wrote.